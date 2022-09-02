Derry drownings: Joint funeral taking place for lough tragedy teens
A joint funeral is taking place for the two 16-year-old boys who drowned in Londonderry this week.
Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian died after getting into difficulty at Enagh Lough on Monday evening.
The joint service is being held at St Mary's Church in Ardmore.
A candlelit vigil was held on Thursday night at St Oliver Plunkett, Strathfoyle, to pay tribute to the two boys, whose wake was held in Saint Columb's Church in the Waterside.
Speaking on Thursday evening, Reuvan's uncle Jacob Mani said it was difficult to come to terms with what had happened.
"I do not have any words to say. Reuvan and Joseph were best friends, from primary school to college they were studying together. It is hard to accept this".
The boys, who were from the city's Indian Keralan community, were pupils at St Columb's College and had received their GCSE results last week.
They were part of a group who decided to go for a swim while out cycling on Monday.
Deacon at St Mary's, Shaun Doherty, said the tragedy had devastated the community.
"This type of loss is so rare and so painful that our hearts just go out to the family, friends and the wider community who are suffering at this terrible time," he said.
Finbar Madden, principal of St. Columb's College in Derry, which the boys attended, said students and teachers were devastated by the deaths.
"This is just so so hard to comprehend," he said.
"Two fabulous young boys who today was meant to be their first day back at the school, starting year 13 but instead we are gathered here in Ardmore for their funeral."
"I think you can see from the number of St Columb's boys that turned out what these two young men meant to the school.
"These two boys were very special, they were friends in life and very much friends in death."
A book of condolence was opened to the public at the Guildhall and can also be signed online.