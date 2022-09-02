Bellanaleck: PSNI officers attacked while making assault arrest
- Published
Four police officers have been assaulted while making an arrest in County Fermanagh.
The officers were kicked, spat at, head-butted and grabbed by the neck during the incident in Bellanaleck on Thursday night, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said.
They had been responding to reports that a man in his 50s was being assaulted in the Mallard Heights area.
A 24-year-old man arrested at the scene remains in custody.
A PSNI spokeswoman said the incident happened at about 20:20 BST.
"Police attempted to arrest the suspect before he became aggressive and grabbed a police officer by the neck.
"He was then arrested for assault on police and resisting arrest.
"While in the police vehicle he kicked a second officer and head-butted a third. Upon arrival at custody the male also spat on a fourth officer.