East Belfast: Man escapes injury in petrol bomb attack
A man has escaped injury after a petrol bomb thrown at him failed to ignite during an attack in east Belfast on Thursday night.
Three masked men also broke the front windscreen and side windows of a car parked outside a house in Lewis Drive shortly before 22:00 BST.
Detectives are treating the incident as arson with intent to endanger life.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland has appealed for witnesses to come forward.
Det Sgt Kitchen said: "We are also investigating reports that these three masked males were armed with multiple weapons."