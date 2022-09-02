Bin strike to be extended after failure to reach deal
- Published
A strike affecting bin collections in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council area is to be extended despite concerns about mounting rubbish.
Unions said no deal had been reached with the council.
The strike began on 15 August and it involves more than 1,000 council workers who are protesting over their pay and conditions.
It is being staged by members of the GMB, Unite and Nipsa trade unions.
The action was initially due to last for four weeks but the council said it will now continue past 11 September.
A spokesperson for the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council said the council regretted the impact the strike was having on people and communities.
"We value our staff and understand the pressure that they and residents are under."
"We are trying to a find solution that allows staff to deal with the current cost of living crisis, whilst protecting services and minimising any potential rates increase."
"The council has made offers in an attempt to address the immediate cost of living pressures; these remain under discussion."
The strike has led to complaints about fly-tipping - two weeks ago Councillor Mark Baxter from the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) warned people were resorting to illegal solutions to the rubbish piling up in their homes
This week, a church based in Craigavon and Lurgan organised volunteer litter picks but the GMB union said the volunteers were undermining the workers' strike action.
Before the strike began last month, the council said it made a "substantial offer" to trade unions, including a £1,400 payment for all staff in a bid to help them cope with the cost-of-living crisis.
Which services are affected?
So far, the strike has meant that household bins are not being collected, recycling centres are shut and there is a "significantly reduced" level of street cleaning being carried out in the council area.
Civic buildings and parks are open as normal, but access to public toilets is limited.
The council's Food and Cider Weekend event, which was due to take place from 8-11 September 2022, was cancelled because staff shortages caused by the industrial action.
The council apologised for the inconvenience and has offered a refund to ticket holders.