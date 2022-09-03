NI's oldest person Agnes Thompson celebrates 107th birthday
By Eve Rosato
BBC News NI
- Published
Agnes Thompson is not only the oldest person in Northern Ireland, she's older than Northern Ireland.
Born in 1915, she was six at the time Ireland was partitioned and she turned 107 on Friday.
She has lived through a lot - men on the moon, world wars and violence in her own back yard.
Her granddaughter, Jean Hill, said on any given day she can chat about a multitude of historical topics as, after all, they aren't history to her.
Asked about celebrating this birthday and others, Agnes said she had lots of lovely memories from across the years.
Does she feel any different now she's 107?
"No different from yesterday," she said.
Mrs Hill told the BBC that for Agnes the most important thing was having her family around her.
And there's plenty of family: Agnes has seven grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 12, soon to be 13, great-great grandchildren.
Agnes is a resident of an east Belfast care home and, like all care home residents and their families, the last few years haven't been easy,
She had covid twice, but being able to celebrate together again is very special for the family.
"She will be most happy because she has all her family round her, she loves family round her," Mrs Hill said.
"She mightn't say much, but she knows, she feels their presence here."
And it's not only her family and friends who are honouring Agnes.
Both the Queen and Irish President Michael D Higgins have recognised her most recent milestone with a card and a medal respectively.
Mrs Hill said she felt the key to her grandmother's long life has been "being interested in everything".
"She had friends from all across the province - there was no divide to granny, granny's friends were friends.
"Her and my granda, they would have sang in clubs years ago and she would have had friends from all over and still has many great friends who still enquire about her too."