Front door of house set on fire in arson attack in Antrim
- Published
A man escaped injury after the house he was in was targeted in an arson attack on Saturday morning.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it appeared an accelerant was poured through the letterbox of the the property in Chaine Court in Antrim before being set alight.
The front door of the house was set on fire in the incident, which happened at about 06:20 BST.
Police and firefighters attended the scene and the blaze was put out
Officers appealed for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area between midnight and the early hours to contact them.