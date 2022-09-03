Man dies after van crashes into ditch in County Tyrone
- Published
A man has died after being found injured inside a van which had crashed into a ditch in County Tyrone.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland said officers attended the scene of the single-vehicle crash in Tummery Road, Dromore, shortly before 08:30 BST on 20 August.
They found two men inside the yellow Ford Transit and both were taken to hospital.
One man, in his 20s, has now died from his injuries.
Officers appealed for any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage to contact them.