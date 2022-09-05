Dublin: Man charged over killings of three siblings in house
- Published
A man is due to appear in court on Monday night, charged in connection with the killings of three siblings in the Republic of Ireland.
Eight-year-old twins Chelsea and Christy Cawley and 18-year-old Lisa Cash died after they were attacked at their home in Tallaght, south Dublin.
The incident happened in the Rossfield estate in the early hours of Sunday.
A man in his 20s was arrested and questioned by gardaí (Irish police) in connection with the deaths.
He is due to appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin.
On Monday evening hundreds of people gathered outside the family home for a vigil for the three young victims.
Balloons were released, songs were played and candles were lit in their memory.