Troubles legacy: Stephen Geddis 1975 killing unjustified, inquest finds
By Kevin Sharkey
BBC News NI
- Published
An inquest has found that a British soldier was unjustified in firing a plastic bullet that killed a schoolboy.
Stephen Geddis, who was 10-years-old, died after being hit in the head in the Divis area of Belfast in August 1975.
The schoolboy became the first, and the youngest, person to die after being hit by a plastic bullet.
Initially, soldiers claimed they had fired on children who were throwing stones in the area.
The government eventually paid compensation to the family.
On Tuesday, a coroner found that the decision to fire the plastic bullet was not justified or justifiable.
The inquest concluded that Stephen Geddis had "posed no threat" to soldiers when the plastic bullet was fired into the ground before ricocheting and hitting him on the head.
This inquest, the second into his death, was ordered by the attorney general in 2014 and took place at Laganside Courts in Belfast.
It had been conducted as part of the five-year legacy inquest plan.