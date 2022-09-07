Media group Insider to create 50 jobs in Belfast
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
Insider, the financial news business, is setting up a new back office in Belfast.
The "technology and product hub" aims to employ 50 people in the city by the end of June 2024 in roles including in project management and IT support.
Insider, which was founded in New York in the United States in 2007, employs about 1,000 people worldwide.
Since 2015, it has been owned by the German-based media company Axel Springer.
Henry Blodget, co-founder and CEO of Insider said the Belfast operation would be "focused on improving our data products, subscription services, content syndication and testing automation processes - all of which are so important to our business."
Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said it was "a highly mobile project with a number of locations in the running".
"As part of Invest NI's engagement with the company to help win this project, I first met the senior team in March. I am delighted to be back with the team today to make this announcement," he said.