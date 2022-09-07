NI Protocol: New NI secretary says he will work with everyone on issues
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
New Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has said he will "work with everybody" to resolve problems over the Northern Ireland Protocol.
He was speaking in the Commons after being appointed to the role by Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday evening.
Mr Heaton-Harris said he wanted to "negotiate a solution" with the EU but the government would still legislate at Westminster if this did not happen.
Ms Truss told the Commons the NI executive must return.
In response to a question from the SDLP's Colum Eastwood, Ms Truss said she wanted to "work with all of the parties in Northern Ireland to get the executive and the assembly back up and running so we can collectively deliver for the people of Northern Ireland".
"But in order to do that we do need to fix the issues of the Northern Ireland Protocol which has damaged the balance between the communities in Northern Ireland," she said.
"I'm determined to get on with doing that and determined to work with all parties to find that resolution."
The executive collapsed in February after the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) withdrew its First Minister Paul Givan over its objections to the protocol.
Ms Truss was then asked by former NI Secretary Shailesh Vara if the government would press ahead with the NI Protocol Bill if it could not reach an agreement with the EU.
"We need to resolve the issue of the Northern Ireland Protocol," she replied.
"My preference is for a negotiated solution, but it does have to deliver all the things that we have set out in the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill.
"And what we cannot allow is for this situation to drift, because my number one priority is protecting the supremacy of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement."
The protocol keeps Northern Ireland in the EU's single market for goods, avoiding a hard border with the Republic of Ireland.
The arrangement ensured free trade could continue across the Irish land border, which is a sensitive issue because of the history of conflict in Northern Ireland.
But the protocol brought in some new checks on goods moving between Great Britain and Northern Ireland and has been criticised by unionist politicians.
However, the majority of politicians elected to the Northern Ireland Assembly in May's elections support the arrangements.
Mr Heaton-Harris called on the DUP to return to power sharing as soon as possible, but insisted he understood the importance of resolving issues with the protocol first.
He is expected to meet party leaders in Northern Ireland on Thursday.
Mr Heaton-Harris is the third Conservative MP to hold the NI secretary role within the past three months, and replaces Mr Vara who was sacked on Tuesday.
Mr Vara, who was in the role for 62 days, became the shortest serving Northern Ireland secretary ever.