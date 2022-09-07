Michael Watt: Further 19 former patients of neurologist are recalled
By Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI Health Correspondent
- Published
A further 19 people who were former patients of neurologist Dr Michael Watt are being recalled by the Belfast Health Trust.
The extension to the patient recall involves patients seen between June 1996 and March 2012.
The public inquiry published its final report in June.
It found that the trust failed to intervene quickly enough in the former doctor's practice.
More than 5,000 former patients were invited to have their cases examined for possible misdiagnoses in what is Northern Ireland's largest patient recall.
In a statement, Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann said he was providing the statement to ensure the Northern Ireland Assembly is kept up to date.
The Independent Neurology Inquiry concluded that the combined effect of the failures ensured that patterns in the consultant's work were missed for a decade.
Key conclusions included:
- The Belfast Trust should have intervened earlier, but failed to do so
- Systems and processes in place to assure the public about patient safety prior to November 2016 failed
- The effect of numerous failures ensured problems were missed for many years
- Failures not confined to Belfast Trust - communications between different organisations and management levels were inadequate
Dr Cathy Jack, Belfast Health Trust chief executive, apologised to Dr Watt's patients.
Patients who were affected by the inquiry results said they had been failed.