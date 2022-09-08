Crossbow bolt narrowly misses passer-by in south Belfast
Three people have been arrested after a report that a crossbow bolt was fired and narrowly missed hitting a passer-by in south Belfast.
The crossbow was reportedly fired from the window of a building in St Jude's Parade, off the Ormeau Road, at about 16:30 BST on Wednesday.
Police searched a property where items, including suspected Class A and Class B drugs, were seized.
A number of streets were closed, but have since reopened.
A 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.
A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted criminal damage, a number of drug-related offences and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.
A 50-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, attempted possession of a Class C controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class A controlled drug and possession of a Class C controlled drug.
All three remain in custody.
Police have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.