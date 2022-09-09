Queen Elizabeth II: Northern Ireland shocked and saddened at monarch's death
- Published
Across Northern Ireland, people have been reacting to the news of the Queen's death with many describing a sense of shock.
Within minutes of it being announced, people began laying flowers at the gates of Hillsborough Castle, her official residence in Northern Ireland.
Some were close to tears, moved by the death of the only monarch they had known.
Queen Elizabeth II stayed at Hillsborough Castle many times over the years.
Edwin Parks put the union flag outside his house at half-mast.
An emotional Mr Parks, a former presenter at BBC Radio Guernsey and ex-major in the Royal Horse Artillery, said it was "a very, very sad day".
Living just across the road from the castle, Mr Parks used to see Her Majesty "every now and again".
"She was a very lovely woman and I was very privileged to have met her on three or four occasions," he said.
"And one of the amazing things about her was that when you met her, without the cameras and all of that around, she was a very ordinary woman.
"I always used to say she reminds me of my mother. She was just the same sort of person - very informed.
"She had a wicked sense of humour - I mean a really, really wicked sense of humour which, away from the cameras, appeared the whole time.
"She was just a lovely person to talk to.
"She was part of Hillsborough. And presumably her son will continue to be part of Hillsborough."
Speaking at the castle gates, as people laid tributes while a light drizzle fell, Stephen Gilmore told BBC News NI he was "very shocked" by the Queen's death "because we saw her on the TV yesterday appointing the new prime minister".
"Yes, she was frail but she looked in good health - and today she's gone," he said.
Mr Gilmore described Queen Elizabeth as "a tremendous woman of faith and of leadership".
A clearly emotional Colin McCrory said he had travelled especially to Hillsborough to lay flowers.
"It's just a day everyone expected but you never thought you'd see it," he said.
"My granny loved her. I was brought up loving her. There's a picture of the Queen in every single room in my house. It's just loyalty and devotion. She had it to the world and to the UK, and we had it to her."
Laura Porter, who was also at the castle to pay her respects, told BBC News NI: "She's been the longest-reigning monarch and as a woman she is just so inspirational."
"After the past couple of years with her family, as well, they kind of put her through the rounds a little bit. I feel quite sad for her today but I think she's with Philip, the love of her life.
"She was a mother and she had a full time job as well. Many women can relate to that.
"And she was our servant too. I just heard today that she signed off in all her communications as 'Your servant' and that just means a lot to me."
Ms Porter expressed hope that everyone in Northern Ireland could come together to pay respect to Queen Elizabeth.
Lyndsey Gault, from Dromore, County Down, spoke of a sense of "tremendous sadness for the nation".
She said she had come to Hillsborough to pay her respects to "a godly lady".
"Her service has been impeccable," she said.
"My granny would have remembered the Queen's coronation.
"And I would almost see the Queen as my granny as well. I think a lot of people would. You know, she is the nation's granny."
'She was with me every day'
The flag was at half-mast over Belfast City Hall as shoppers stopped to pay their respects.
"It's devastating - the Queen to me was just an amazing woman," one told BBC News NI.
"She served our country for over 70 years and she dedicated her life to the public.
"She never stepped out of place. She will be sadly missed. I brought flowers down tonight as a token of my appreciation.
"She was there not just through the ups but the downs too."
Another woman described the news as "so sad and such a shock".
"Everyday the Queen was in my life. I am 66 and the Queen was with me every day of my life and that's gone now. She meant an awful lot to us.
"I am devastated, to be honest. I was lucky enough to go to the jubilee and I saw her on her final balcony appearance.
"I stood up when they played the national anthem and I cried. I wanted to come and see the flag.
"It's a day everyone has dreaded but now it's come."
In Londonderry's Fountain Estate, there was a sombre, reflective mood.
"She was working right up to a few days ago, carried out her duties, always did the best job she could do," one local woman told BBC Radio Foyle.
Alan Warke, who received the British Empire Medal for services to the community during the pandemic, said the Queen was "an amazing woman".
"Amazing for all she has done for the country throughout her lifetime, helping people from all over the United Kingdom," he said.
"It was a great honour to get the British Empire Medal. I feel so sorry for the family now for their bereavement, my condolences go to everyone."