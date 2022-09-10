The Queen: Shamrock Rovers and the FAI condemn 'callous' chants
Dublin football club Shamrock Rovers has condemned "callous" chants by some of its fans mocking the Queen's death.
Social media videos show fans chanting at the club's Europa Conference League game against Djurgardens at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday.
The match was being played not long after the Queen's death was announced.
The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) described the chanting as "highly insensitive".
The club said the behaviour breached ground regulations.
In a statement, it said: "Such highly insensitive and callous chanting is not acceptable at our club and is against the values that Shamrock Rovers FC stands for.
"Our ground regulations issued on match tickets and on signage at entry strictly prohibit such activity."
The FAI called for "respect to be shown" at the weekend's League of Ireland matches.