The Queen: Religious leaders reflect on her Christian faith

Senior church figures in Northern Ireland have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death.

Representatives from four denominations appeared on BBC Radio Ulster's Sunday Sequence programme.

They spoke of the Queen's deep personal faith and how it presented itself during her reign.

She was the Supreme Governor of the Church of England - a position now held by her successor, King Charles III.

Catholic Primate of All Ireland - Archbishop Eamon Martin

The leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland, Archbishop Eamon Martin, said that it had always been very clear to him that Queen Elizabeth II was a woman of deep personal faith, particularly through her public speaking.

"She was unafraid to be a strong, personal and courageous witness to the teachings of Christ," he said.

"Here was a woman who lived her faith - who served the Lord at every moment of her life and who really wrote faith into everything that she thought, said and did."

Archbishop Martin said that he always always believed the Queen was someone who practiced her faith, who regularly went to church, and was "clearly steeped in the word of God".

He said that he was extremely grateful for the efforts she made in crossing "safe boundaries" and interacting with the Catholic Church, noting she had met five different popes during her reign.

"That, to me, shows that she wanted to show that she was not in anyway narrow in her understanding of her Christianity, she was prepared to accept and support all of those within the Christian faith, and outside," he added.

Church of Ireland Bishop of Derry and Raphoe and President of the Irish Council of Churches - Bishop Andrew Forster

Bishop Forster said he thought the Queen's personal faith had grounded her throughout her life.

"I think it was very clear even from that time of coronation that she saw this as part of her divine calling," he said.

He recalled being "really quite moved" during her annual Christmas speeches - "to think there is the head of state who speaks so clearly about her love of God and her faith in Christ.

"Throughout her life she set Christ, and his message and his teaching, as the primary thing that has helped her and blessed her and I think made her into the incredible monarch, sovereign that she was."

Bishop Forster described the late Queen as the "grandmother of the nation".

"Maybe it was because people understood that she had an understanding of some of the issues that we might face behind closed doors, some of the issues of increased frailty, of family strife - there was that sense of a grandmotherly figure who understood the challenges of life," he said.

"She made presidents and paupers feel at ease - a gift she had from the hard knocks of life and the joys of life," he added.

He also highlighted the Queen's contributions to the Anglo-Irish peace process.

"She had a shrewdness to know how she could use that soft power of monarchy - I think she did that in Ireland abundantly to try and chart a more positive course here."

Moderator of the Presbyterian Church: The Right Reverend Dr John Kirkpatrick

Reverend Kirkpatrick spoke of the Queen's capacity to treat people in a way that dignified them, even when the cameras were off. He said she possessed the spirit of Christ in her power to understand and empathise with people.

"It was those quiet moments," he said. "You sense that genuineness - she's not doing it because she has to. It comes out of her life which is shaped by her faith."

Dr Kirkpatrick described the Queen as acting as a bridge between religious and non-religious communities. He spoke of her ability to "communicate faith into the secular world" where he said she was "held in the greatest respect".

One way she achieved this, he said, was through her love of sport.

"I think that's a marvellous way in which a bridge is established - by rejoicing in the good things that God has given us," he said.

"When I see the Queen at horse racing and I see her joy, I think, there's a woman who's connecting, celebrating the joy of something that God has given [in] a way in which people understand".

Director of the ministries team of the Methodist Church: The Reverend Dr Janet Unsworth

Reverend Unsworth spoke of the Queen's devotion and sense of "servanthood" to Christianity.

"Even in the midst of a life of privilege, she made a very strong connection between the theological idea of Jesus the servant king, and her own role, which she saw very much in terms of following, perhaps, in Jesus's footsteps," she said.

She described the Queen as an approachable person who took an interest in those around her, praising her constant values of tolerance and respect.