Ballycastle: Two arrested after man stabbed
A man and a woman have been arrested after a man was stabbed in Ballycastle, police have said.
The incident happened in Ramoan Gardens in the town on Sunday morning.
Police received a report shortly after midnight that a man had been stabbed during an altercation between a number of people.
Officers said the front windows of a house on the street were also smashed and there were reports a car was damaged.
The man was taken to hospital for treatment.
Det Sgt Gardiner said a 37-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, while a 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon
Both remain in custody.