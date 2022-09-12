Queen Elizabeth II: How can I see King Charles in Northern Ireland? By Ali Gordon

Image source, Samir Hussein/ REUTERS Image caption, Tuesday's visit will be the 19th time the Royal couple have visited Northern Ireland

King Charles III is making his first visit to Northern Ireland since taking on the role on Tuesday.

As part of a UK tour, the King will arrive in Belfast before travelling to Hillsborough Castle.

Camilla, the Queen Consort, will accompany him, and Prime Minister Liz Truss is expected to join the Royal couple at a church service in Belfast on Tuesday afternoon.

It is the 19th time the Royal couple have visited Northern Ireland.

Charles became King following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday and an historic meeting at St James's Palace formally confirmed his role on Saturday.

Further proclamations took place in Cardiff, Edinburgh and at Hillsborough Castle in County Down on Sunday.

What is the King doing in Northern Ireland?

King Charles and the Queen Consort will arrive at Belfast City Airport on Tuesday before travelling to Hillsborough Castle for a number of engagements.

They will meet the new Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, as well as local party leaders, and receive a message of condolence from the Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly, Alex Maskey.

The King and Queen Consort will then meet leaders from all the major faiths in Northern Ireland before a service of prayer and reflection at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast.

Can I see the King?

Yes.

Upon arrival at Hillsborough Castle, the King and Queen Consort will do a short walkabout outside the gates to view the many floral tributes and meet the public.

Image source, Pacemaker Image caption, Hillsborough Castle is the King's official residence in Northern Ireland

After their visit to Hillsborough Castle, members of the public are welcome in Belfast city centre to line the Royal couple's route to a service of reflection on the life of Queen Elizabeth II at St Anne's Cathedral.

But Donegall Street and Writers' Square will be closed to the public, and access to the service is strictly ticket-only.

Will there be traffic disruption?

In advance of the King's visit to Belfast, there will be some traffic disruption around Belfast City Hall, including Donegall Square North, Wellington Place and Chichester Street, with road closures in place from Monday evening.

Translink has warned customers to expect some delays and leave extra time for their journeys.

Will shops be closed?

There has been no mandate from the government or officials for shops to close following the Queen's death.

But some retailers may choose to close, as a mark of respect or because of the travel disruption caused by the King's visit.

Will places of work close for the Royal visit?

No.

However there will be a bank holiday across the UK next Monday, 19 September, for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

King Charles III approved the national bank holiday for his mother's funeral at Saturday's ceremony in London proclaiming him as monarch.

How do I get to Hillsborough Castle?

Anyone who wants to be at Royal Hillsborough during Tuesday's visit can use a shuttle bus service from 07:00 to 10:30 BST, departing from both Lisburn train station and the Eikon Centre.

General public shuttle bus services to and from Royal Hillsborough will resume again from 16:00 BST until 20:00 BST (subject to change).

Image source, Paul Faith/Getty Image caption, Many people have been paying their respects to the Queen at Hillsborough Castle

Parking is not permitted in Royal Hillsborough and a one-way traffic system is currently in place in parts of the village.

What is happening at Hillsborough Castle?

There will be a gun salute when the King's car drives through the gates of Hillsborough Castle.

At total of 21 rounds, at a rate of six rounds per minute, will be fired, starting when the King and Queen Consort arrive at the State Entrance.

The Royal Standard will also be flown during the King's visit.

Once inside, the King and Queen Consort will view an exhibition of pictures showing the Queen in Northern Ireland.

When did the Royal couple last visit?

As Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, King Charles and the Queen Consort spent two days in Northern Ireland in May 2021.

Image source, Samir Hussein/ REUTERS Image caption, The then Prince Charles was pictured in front of the cranes which dominate Belfast's skyline in May 2021

Their most recent visits include attending a book club at Kilcooley Women's Centre in Bangor, County Down, thanking health staff during the Covid-19 pandemic and seeing the fire-damaged Primark building in Belfast.

Did the Queen often visit Northern Ireland?

For security reasons, the late Queen's visits to Northern Ireland were less frequent during the violent years of the Troubles.

But she still visited Northern Ireland more than 20 times during her reign.

Arguably, her visit to Belfast in 2012 was the most significant.

It was then that she shook hands with Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness, a former IRA leader, at an event in Belfast.

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Queen Elizabeth's historic four-second handshake with former IRA leader Martin McGuinness in Belfast on 27 June 2012