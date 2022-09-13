Queen Elizabeth II: Northern Ireland schools 'should close' for funeral
- Published
Schools in Northern Ireland "should close" on the day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
That is according to a letter to school principals from Education Minister Michelle McIlveen.
Monday 19 September is the day of the Queen's state funeral and will be a bank holiday in the UK. Schools in England, Scotland and Wales are expected to close.
Ms McIlveen said NI schools could treat it as an "exceptional closure day".
Schools had previously been told by the Department of Education (DE) they could make a decision on whether to close.
A letter to schools from the Department of Education on Friday 9 September - prior to confirmation of the funeral arrangements for the Queen - said that it was expected there would be a reduction in public services like school transport on the day of the funeral.
"It will be a decision for each school whether to close on the day of the state funeral," the letter said.
"However, it is anticipated that most schools will close and principals/school leaders and boards of governors should consider the reduction in public services when making their decision.
"Any schools that do not decide to close may wish to make arrangements for observance of the national two-minute silence at 11.00 on the day of the state funeral."
The Department of Education letter, though, said that further guidance would be provided to schools.
The minister has now written to schools to update that guidance.
Ms McIlveen said that the day of the Queen's funeral would be a day of national mourning and a bank holiday.
"There will be reduced delivery of public services including those that impact on schools, such as public transport and catering," she wrote.
"It is expected that education services, including those provided for by the Education Authority, will not operate on this date.
"It is therefore now expected that schools should close on Monday 19 September 2022, observing the bank holiday.
"This will enable the paying of respects to Her Majesty and takes account of reduced public services on that date.
"All school staff will be paid as normal."
Ms McIlveen also said that schools should pay substitute teachers or other supply staff who had already been booked to work on Monday 19 September.
Meanwhile, Queen's University Belfast and Ulster University will also close on Monday 19 September.
However, some key university services like accommodation will not be affected.