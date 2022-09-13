In pictures: Charles III on first visit to Northern Ireland as King
King Charles III arrived in Northern Ireland on Tuesday for the first time as monarch as part of his tour of the UK.
He landed at Belfast City Airport at about 12:00 BST and was greeted by Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, the Lord Lieutenant of Belfast Dame Fionnuala Jay-O'Boyle, the chief executive of the airport Matthew Hall and two schoolchildren from Forge Integrated Primary School in the city.
The monarchs were presented with a gift of truffles with an image of the Giant's Causeway on the tin by Ella Smith and Lucas Watt, both aged 10.
King Charles was accompanied by Camilla, the Queen Consort, and will later be joined by Prime Minister Liz Truss at a church service in Belfast on her first visit to Northern Ireland since taking office.
The King and Camilla then travelled to the village of Royal Hillsborough in County Down, where they spent time shaking hands and greeting those who had gathered.
Connie the corgi also met the King as he received flowers and cards from schoolchildren.
King Charles and Camilla spent time admiring the floral tributes left outside Hillsborough Castle after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
A brief event was held inside the castle, during which the King and Camilla received message of condolence from the Northern Ireland Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey before the King made a short speech to the audience.
The King also met senior Stormont representatives, including Sinn Féin's deputy leader Michelle O'Neill and Democratic Unionist Party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.
The King also shook hands with Alliance Party leader Naomi Long, Doug Beattie, who leads the Ulster Unionist Party, and Matthew O'Toole of the Social Democratic and Labour Party.