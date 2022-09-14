Ballymena: Man arrested after stabbing
- Published
A man has been taken to hospital after being attacked in his home in Ballymena.
The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries to his head, neck and stomach.
Officers said the alleged attacker forced his way into the house in the Grove Road area shortly after 04:00 BST.
The arrested man is 28 years old and from Cullybackey.
He has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, possession of a firearm and other offences.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.