Queen Elizabeth II: What is closed in Northern Ireland on day of Queen's funeral?
- Published
A bank holiday across the UK has been approved by King Charles III for the day of the state funeral of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.
Here are details of services that will be affected Northern Ireland; the list will be updated as new information becomes available.
Health and Social Services
- Hospitals - Trusts will be operating enhanced bank holiday services in order to reduce the impact on patients and service users. Hospitals aim to maintain as many scheduled inpatient, day case and diagnostics services as possible with priority given to those people with greatest clinical need. Chemotherapy sessions will also be maintained. Where your care will be affected by the Bank Holiday, the relevant Trust will be in contact with you
- GP services - GP practices will be closed on Monday 19 September 2022. If you require urgent medical care when your GP surgery is closed and cannot wait until they reopen, you should contact the GP Out of Hours Service
- Community pharmacies -The majority of community pharmacies will be closed and a pharmacy rota will be in place
Public Transport
- Translink has yet to make final decisions on its services for Monday. These should become available on Thursday morning
- School transport will not be operating on Monday
Council Services
- Ards and North Down Borough Council - Council services and facilities will close on Monday. Cemeteries will be opened on Monday for visiting - there will be no burials on the day. Kerbside bin collections will take place one day later than usual across the borough
- Mid and East Antrim Borough Council - All Council buildings will be closed on Monday. Leisure centres will also be shut. Parks and cemeteries and public toilets will be open. Bins will be collected before and after the service on Monday. Please leave bins out as normal for collection. Bryson kerbside boxes will not be collected on Monday, but instead will be collected on Saturday 17 September. Household Recycling Centres will be open, but will close during the funeral service
- Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council - All leisure centres, tourism and arts venues will be closed on Monday and will reopen on Tuesday. There will be no refuse collection due to on-going industrial action. Cemeteries and parks will remain open. All civic buildings will be closed
- Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council - All council services and facilities will be closed, including leisure centres and household recycling centres. There will be no household or recycling bin collections on Monday 19 September. All collections for that week will be made the following day. Kerbside recycling bin collection be moved to the earlier date of Saturday 17 September
Further information on council services will be published as it becomes available.
Education
- Schools - All schools in Northern Ireland have been granted an Exceptional Closure Day on Monday - schools should make parents aware of the details
- School transport - Translink is advising passengers that school services will not be operating on Monday following Department of Education advice
- Queen's University Belfast - will be closed for normal teaching, research and other activities on Monday
- Ulster University - will be closed on Monday. Welcome Week will commence on Tues 20 September
- Further education colleges - All FE colleges will be closed. You should contact the relevant further education college or check their website for additional information
Royal Mail - all postal services will be suspended on the day.
Driver Vehicle Agency (DVA). All DVA Test Centres will be closed on Monday. The DVA will contact all customers with an appointment for a vehicle or driving test for Monday to reschedule their tests at the earliest opportunity. Driver theory tests will also be suspended and customers will be contacted directly by the service provider with advice on how to rebook their appointment.
Parking Restrictions - Motorists are advised that all parking restrictions including on-street charging remain in force on Monday 19 September.
Strangford Ferry - A normal sailing schedule will be in operation on Monday.
Libraries - All public libraries will be closed on Monday. They will resume normal service on Tuesday.
Northern Ireland Assembly - Parliament Buildings at Stormont will be closed on the bank holiday and will reopen on Tuesday.
Shops
A number of stores and restaurants have indicated that they will be closed.
They include:
- Asda - until 17:00
- Tesco - convenience stores will open at 17:00
- Sainsbury's - convenience stores and filling stations will be open after 17:00
- Lidl
- Argos
- Currys
- B&Q
- Homebase
- Ikea
- Primark
- Decathlon
- McDonalds restaurants - will open at 17:00
The government has advised on its website that the additional Bank Holiday "will allow individuals, businesses and other organisations to pay their respects to Her Majesty and commemorate Her reign, while marking the final day of the period of national mourning".
Although it says that some businesses "may wish to consider closing or postponing events", there is no statutory entitlement to time off for workers.