East Belfast: Masked men throw petrol bombs at house

A police car parked outside the damaged house at Parkgate Gardens

Masked men have thrown two petrol bombs at a house in east Belfast.

The police said a gang of five men were involved in the attack at Parkgate Gardens at about 22:30 BST on Tuesday.

The men had approached the house from nearby playing fields before throwing the petrol bombs and leaving the area.

No-one was in the property at the time and firefighters extinguished the fire.

Detectives want anyone with information about the attack to contact them.

