Queen's funeral: NI political leaders at Westminster Abbey service
Leaders from Northern Ireland's five main political parties are in London to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.
Sinn Féin's Alex Maskey will also be in attendance at Westminster Abbey, in his role as Stormont Speaker.
Schools, banks, council services and leisure centres are among those closed as a mark of respect for the funeral of the UK's longest-serving monarch, who died on 8 September, aged 96.
Her funeral takes place at 11:00 BST.
Sinn Féin deputy leader Michelle O'Neill, Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Alliance Party leader Naomi Long, Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) leader Doug Beattie and Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) leader Colum Eastwood will be there with the Speaker.
The service is expected to last just under one hour and will be shown on big screens at six locations in Northern Ireland.
King Charles III has approved a bank holiday across the UK.
GP surgeries in Northern Ireland are shut and some hospital services and community pharmacies are also affected.
Many shops, pubs and restaurants are operating on reduced capacity or have closed for the day.
Where can I watch the funeral?
Big screens showing the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II:
- Peoples Park, Ballymena
- Belfast City Hall
- Coleraine Town Hall
- Shaftesbury Park, Carrickfergus
- Larne Market Yard
- Market Square, Lisburn
Senior figures from Ireland's four largest churches - Catholic Archbishop of Armagh Eamon Martin, Church of Ireland Archbishop of Armagh John McDowell, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church, the Right Reverend John Kirkpatrick and President of the Methodist Church the Reverend David Nixon - are also due to attend the funeral on Monday.
Irish President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina will be there too.
It will be the first time an Irish president has attended the funeral of a British monarch.
On Sunday, they paid their respects to the Queen as they passed her coffin with the taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Micheál Martin.
Last week, the King visited Northern Ireland.
Speaking at Hillsborough Castle, King Charles said his mother "never ceased to pray for the best of times for this place and its people".
"My mother felt deeply, I know, the significance of the role she herself played in bringing together those who history had separated and extending a hand to make possible the healing of long-held hurts," he added.
For security reasons, the late Queen's visits to Northern Ireland were less frequent during the violent years of the Troubles.
But she still visited Northern Ireland 25 times during her reign.
Arguably, her visit to Belfast in 2012 was the most significant when she shook hands with Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness.