Queen Elizabeth II: The Scouts sweet shop worker helping in London
By Ali Gordon
BBC News NI
- Published
When Nathan Quee joined the Scouts as a young boy, he never imagined he would be chosen to support the smooth running of the days leading up to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
The 18-year-old from Bangor, County Down, is one of nine Scout leaders representing Northern Ireland in London as the Queen lies in state.
He was nominated to take part and faced "a nerve-wracking" selection process.
It is "a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity", he told BBC News NI.
"The Queen has played a big part in my life so it's an honour to be selected," said the Bangor Academy pupil.
"I'm here, absorbing every moment of this momentous occasion, taking in everything I can."
Nathan, who is part of 2nd Bangor Abbey Scouts, has been working through the night, as part of his role in London.
This has involved supporting the stewards who have been managing the queue to pay respect to the Queen as she lies in state.
Over the past few days, thousands of people have queued along the banks of the River Thames.
He has also helped people who require accessibility measures and at a bag drop-off.
"The atmosphere within the group and within London is amazing," he said.
"The city is buzzing with people queuing to see Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and everyone in terms of police, the military and the stewards are all doing an amazing job."
He said people on the Mall, which leads to Buckingham Palace, were "almost throwing themselves on each other to try and get a view" of the Royal Family on Wednesday.
"Seeing how quickly London turned around in terms of busy and loud to quiet and respectful, it's an atmosphere I'll never forget and I'm so glad to be apart of it."
'Like everyone's nanny'
When he's not "scouting around the place", Nathan is studying for three A-levels at Bangor Academy, where he is deputy head boy, and works part-time in a sweet shop.
For him, the Queen led by example: "She was the person that we all looked up to."
"She was the perfect role model on how to conduct our daily lives. Her dedication to public service was unwavering," he said.
"She represented everything that's great about being British and the people of Northern Ireland will certainly have a deep void in our lives now she's gone.
"As my dad says, the Queen was like everyone's nanny - always there in the background, making sure everyone was OK."
While his employers at Curious Candy believe "there isn't a better person who could be there", Nathan says he is just glad he can help during this period of mourning.
"It has shown how much the Queen and Royal Family mean to everyone.
"This is something I'll never forget. I am so proud to represent the people of Northern Ireland by being here and I'm just glad I can pay a little back by doing my duty in helping people at this very sad time."