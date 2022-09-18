Dromore: Jewellery worth up to £200,000 stolen from house
Jewellery worth up to £200,000 has been stolen during a burglary at a house in Dromore, County Down.
Police said it is believed entry was gained to the property on Ballymacormick Road between 09:30 and 10:00 BST on Friday.
A quantity of jewellery was taken from an upstairs bedroom before the suspects left the house via an upstairs window.
At about 10:15 BST, two men were seen walking up the driveway, towards the main road, where they turned right.
"Both men were reported to have been wearing navy bomber style jackets zipped up, with suit or work trousers - not jeans - and blue face masks," said Det Insp Handley.
Police have appealed for information.