Queen's funeral: Floral tributes at Hillsborough Castle to be removed
The removal of thousands of flowers placed outside Hillsborough Castle in County Down following the death of Queen Elizabeth II will begin later.
The floral tributes were left at Northern Ireland's royal residence.
Hillsborough Castle became a focus for mourners following the Queen's death on 8 September.
A state funeral and military procession has been held for the late Queen, with world leaders joining King Charles III at Westminster Abbey.
People across Northern Ireland gathered at different venues to watch the funeral on big screens.
Leaders from Northern Ireland's five main political parties and Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey attended the funeral service in London.
The Northern Ireland Office thanked those who paid their respects to the Queen by laying flowers and wreaths at the County Down castle.
After the flowers are removed, they will be composted and spread across the gardens at the castle.
All the cards and messages that were left will be collected and kept.
On 11 September, the Accession Proclamation for King Charles III was read at Hillsborough Castle, at the same time as ceremonies in Edinburgh and Cardiff.
The new King, Charles III, then visited Hillsborough Castle, where he said his mother "never ceased to pray for the best of times for this place and its people".
The Royal Family will observe another week of mourning and flags will remain at half mast on royal residences.