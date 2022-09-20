Brian McIlhagga: Man arrested over Ballymoney murder
A man has been arrested and is being questioned about the murder of Brian McIlhagga in January 2015.
Mr McIlhagga, 42, was killed by a masked gang outside a house at Riverview Park in Ballymoney, County Antrim.
The father of five, originally from Ballymena, had been beaten and shot in the leg and died from his injuries.
It was described by police at the time as a "brutal, sustained and vicious assault".
Detectives from the PSNI's major investigation team arrested a 32-year-old man in Ballymoney on Tuesday.