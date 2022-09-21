Brian McIlhagga: Man released over 2015 father of five murder
A 32-year-old man arrested by police on Tuesday and questioned about the murder of Brian McIlhagga in January 2015 has been released unconditionally.
Mr McIlhagga, 42, was killed by a masked gang outside a house at Riverview Park in Ballymoney, County Antrim.
The father of five, originally from Ballymena, had been beaten and shot in the leg and died from his injuries.
Police described it as a "brutal, sustained and vicious assault".