When will services resume after ABC bin strike?
Bins collections will resume today in the Armagh, Banbridge, Craigavon (ABC) Borough Council area following the suspension of strike action.
The six-week strike began on 15 August and has led to 500,000 missed bin collections.
Black and brown bin collection has started and some household recycling centres will re-open from 12:00 BST.
Other council services will resume at a later stage.
Bin collections
General waste has been prioritised for collection.
This means black and brown bins will only be collected until further notice.
The council has advised residents to leave their black/brown bin out for collection by 07:00 on their normal collection days and to not leave additional black bags out as they will not be collected.
If bins are not emptied on their normal collection day residents are to leave them at the kerbside.
Green bin collection will resume at a later date.
Recycling centres
Five household recycling centres will reopen from 12:00 BST on Thursday:
- Armagh
- Banbridge
- Dromore
- Fairgreen in Portadown
- Newline in Lurgan
The remaining centres in Keady, Markethill, Rathfriland and Tandragee will reopen at 12:00 BST on Friday.
Centres will accept all waste - except rubble, metal and wood until further notice.
Users are asked to ensure waste is sorted before arrival and long wait times are expected.
Centres may close for a short period, to allow for the disposal of waste.
Street cleaning
The clearing of litter, servicing of public toilets and indoor and outdoor leisure services by street cleaning teams will recommence on Thursday.
Public toilets across the borough will reopen when cleaned and inspected for public access.
Leisure facilities
Leisure centres will now operate as normal.
It will be possible to receive a refund relating to memberships and bookings made at council leisure centres.
Refunds will be processed as soon as possible for people who have made one-off bookings - watersports bookings, hall bookings, football bookings, summer activity sessions.
For people who pay via direct debit, payments will be adjusted to reflect missing days/sessions.
For people who make annual payments missed days due to cancellation will be added to their annual usage.
Outdoor leisure facilities will reopen on Thursday, except golf courses and football pitches.
Commercial waste and bulky waste
Commercial waste collection will resume on Thursday. Businesses are advised that side waste will not be collected.
Bulky waste collections and bin purchases are suspended until further notice to allow for the prioritisation of general waste.
There will be no bin deliveries until further notice.
More information can be found on the council's website.