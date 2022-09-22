William Walker: DUP councillor charged with child sex offences
By Will Leitch
BBC News NI
- Published
A suspended Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) councillor has been formally charged in court with sex offences involving children.
William (Billy) Walker, 59, originally from Killyleagh but now with an address in Blackpool, is facing two charges of attempted sexual communication with a child.
The offences are alleged to have been committed in February of this year.
Mr Walker was suspended from the DUP pending the outcome of the case.
He had served as a DUP councillor for some years, most recently on Newry, Mourne and Down District Council.
It is understood he has also left his job working as a case officer for the DUP MP Jim Shannon.
At a hearing at Downpatrick Magistrates Court on Thursday morning, Mr Walker was not present, and a solicitor explained that he was "living elsewhere".
A police officer told the court he could connect the accused with the charges, but it was indicated that the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is awaiting a full file on the case.
Bail and Legal Aid were granted, and the next court hearing has been scheduled for 3 October 2022.