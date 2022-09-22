Bloody Sunday: PPS to restart Soldier F proceedings
The prosecution of Soldier F for murder and attempted murder on Bloody Sunday is to recommence, the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) has said.
The High Court in Belfast had overruled a decision by the PPS to drop charges against the ex-soldier.
Soldier F faces prosecution for the murders of William McKinney and James Wray and the attempted murders of Joe Mahon, Joe Friel, Michael Quinn and Patrick O'Donnell.
It is set to restart next Tuesday.
The PPS said it has now reviewed its position and decided to resume the prosecution.