Cost of living: Derry rally told people are facing an emergency
By Michael Fitzpatrick
BBC News NI
- Published
A rally in Londonderry has been told that people urgently need help to deal with the rising cost of living.
The demonstration in Guildhall Square on Saturday afternoon was organised by the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane, Sandra Duffy.
The Sinn Féin councillor said she wanted to highlight the pressures facing workers and their families.
"People are already struggling to pay their bills. This is a cost-of-living emergency" she told the rally.
"Huge hikes to energy prices which will see household bills go through the roof are placing huge worry on families.
"The British government needs to introduce measures that will cut people's bills and put a stop to people being ripped off.
"People in this city need an executive up and running, ministers in place, and parties working together to put money in their pockets."
The event was attended by local trade union members as well as the Derry Against Fuel Poverty group.
On Friday, Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng unveiled the biggest package of tax cuts in 50 years in a so-called mini-budget.
Income tax and the stamp duty on home purchases will be cut and planned rises in business taxes have been scrapped.
Mr Kwarteng said the moves would boost economic growth.
However, Northern Ireland's finance minister Conor Murphy said it had favoured the wealthy over "ordinary workers".
It was also criticised by the Alliance Party and the SDLP, while the Ulster Unionist Party said it was a "huge gamble".
The Democratic Unionist Party welcomed the plan.
People Before Profit councillor Sean Harkin said people needed to make their voices heard.
"I think yesterday's budget would have given people no comfort at all," he said.
"This really was a budget for billionaires and millionaires and I think that it is very disappointing but not surprising."
He said people needed to start mobilising in large numbers and protesting to "send a message" that it was "unacceptable".
Dublin protest march
Meanwhile in the Republic of Ireland protestors are expected to take to the streets in Dublin late on Saturday for a march organised by the Cost of Living Coalition.
It is supported by a variety of groups including workers and students unions as well as opposition parties Sinn Féin, People Before Profit and the Social Democrats.
The march is expected to begin at about 15:00 local time and will be followed by speeches in Merrion Square.
Tánaiste (Deputy Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar has said people will see a "very significant" intervention by the government to help amid the economic pressures.