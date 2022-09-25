Passengers face disruption due to Stena Line ferry fire

Stena Superfast VIII sailing into Belfast Lough
The fire broke out while the Stena Line vessel was in port (file photo)

Stena Line services between Belfast and Cairnryan have been disrupted after a fire broke out on a ferry.

The fire started at about 05:30 BST when the ship was in docked at the Victoria Terminal in Belfast port.

Stena Line said the small fire broke out in the exhaust system of the Superfast VII.

A spokesperson said it was brought under control quickly by the crew, but emergency services were called as a precaution.

They added that no passengers were on board and the crew were safe and well.

The 07:30 sailing from Belfast to Cairnryan and the 11:30 sailing in the opposite direction have been cancelled as a result.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said 61 fire fighters and 13 fire engines attended the scene.

It said it was investigating the cause of the blaze.

In 2021 a fire broke out on the Superfast VII's sister vessel, the Superfast VIII, when it was sailing from Cairnryan to Belfast.

