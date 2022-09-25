Passengers face disruption due to Stena Line ferry fire
Stena Line services between Belfast and Cairnryan have been disrupted after a fire broke out on a ferry.
The fire started at about 05:30 BST when the ship was in docked at the Victoria Terminal in Belfast port.
Stena Line said the small fire broke out in the exhaust system of the Superfast VII.
A spokesperson said it was brought under control quickly by the crew, but emergency services were called as a precaution.
They added that no passengers were on board and the crew were safe and well.
The 07:30 sailing from Belfast to Cairnryan and the 11:30 sailing in the opposite direction have been cancelled as a result.
Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said 61 fire fighters and 13 fire engines attended the scene.
It said it was investigating the cause of the blaze.
In 2021 a fire broke out on the Superfast VII's sister vessel, the Superfast VIII, when it was sailing from Cairnryan to Belfast.