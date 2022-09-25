Attempted murder charge after police cars rammed by tractor
A man has been charged with attempted murder after three police cars were rammed by a tractor in Fivemiletown, County Tyrone.
The incident happened just after midnight on Saturday.
The 25-year-old faces 14 charges including two counts of attempted murder and three counts of criminal damage.
Other charges include driving when unfit through drink or drugs and driving while disqualified.
No officers were injured in the incident but the police cars were very badly damaged.
The man is due to appear before Enniskillen Magistrates' Court on Monday.