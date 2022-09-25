Fallen police officers remembered at service in Belfast
- Published
Fallen police officers from across the UK have been honoured at a service in Belfast.
Home Secretary Suella Braverman and NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, along with chief constables, were among the dignitaries at the National Police Memorial Day event.
Almost 2,000 people, including family members of fallen officers, gathered at the Waterfront Hall.
Ms Braverman, who gave a reading during the service, paid tribute.
"To all the officers who lost their lives while working to keep us safe, we thank you and we honour you," she said.
"Their bravery and commitment to their duty was unfaltering - society owes them and their loved ones a debt we cannot repay, but it is one we will not forget.
"As home secretary I make a promise to give police the powers and tools they need to do their jobs safely."
Mr Heaton-Harris said the government owed a "tremendous debt of gratitude to the brave men and women of the Royal Ulster Constabulary and the Police Service of Northern Ireland for their tireless work to keep the people of Northern Ireland safe".
"It was an honour and a privilege to attend today's annual National Police Memorial Day service, hosted in Belfast, and to join relatives and colleagues of fallen officers, along with UK government colleagues," he said.
"It is right and proper that we remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in their duty of protecting the wider community."
The headquarters of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) was lit up in blue on Saturday evening in memory of fallen colleagues.
PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne said he was very proud that Belfast was hosting this year's event.
He told BBC News NI: "It's hugely important because it shows that people aren't forgotten and it's actually a chance for fellowship and to renew acquaintances.
"Everyone deals with an awful event like [losing a loved one] differently but you do find there's different support networks where families, survivors, mums and dads can come together, share their experiences and take comfort from that."
Mr Byrne added that there was a "poignancy" for PSNI officers and former RUC personnel due to the high number of losses during the Troubles.
Candles were lit by relatives in remembrance of officers throughout the UK who have lost their lives, one from each of the four nations of the United Kingdom.
Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman represented An Garda Síochána (Irish police) at the service.
"It is very important that all police services remember their fallen colleagues and the danger police officers put themselves in every day," she said.
Liam Kelly, chairman of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland read the names of officers who had lost their lives during the past year - PC Daniel Golding, Metropolitan Police; PC Craig Higgins, Greater Manchester Police; PC Alex Prentice, Northamptonshire Police; and PC Darryl Street, Civil Nuclear Constabulary.
There was silence as petals of remembrance, representing all who have lost their lives, descended from the gallery as the orchestra played Abide With Me and the Last Post was sounded