Matthew Nolan in court after police cars rammed by tractor
A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after three police cars were rammed by a tractor.
The incident happened just after midnight near Fivemiletown in County Tyrone on Saturday.
Matthew Nolan, 25, from Tattenabuddagh Lane, Cooneen, Fivemiletown, faces 14 charges.
They include two counts of attempted murder, three counts of criminal damage, and making threats to kill police officers.
He is further accused of a number of motoring offences including driving when unfit through drink or drugs on Main Street, Fivemiletown, driving while disqualified, and dangerous driving on Cooneen Road, Fivemiletown.
No officers were injured in the incident but the police cars were very badly damaged.
Appearing by videolink before Enniskillen Magistrates' Court on Monday, Mr Nolan confirmed he understood the charges.
A detective constable said she could connect the accused to the charges.
A defence solicitor said he would not be making a bail application and Mr Nolan was remanded in custody.
He is due to appear in court again in Enniskillen on 24 October.