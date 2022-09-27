Violence against women: Police launch action plan in NI
- Published
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has launched its first ever action plan aimed at reducing violence against women and girls.
Chief Constable Simon Byrne described it as "a watershed moment".
The plan commits the PSNI to "relentlessly pursuing perpetrators", as well as rooting out inappropriate behaviour within its ranks.
Between 2017 and 2021, 34 women and girls across Northern Ireland were killed by men.
The PSNI said women and girls were "disproportionately affected" by violence, abuse and intimidation, accounting for 78% of all victims of sexual crimes and 68% of victims of domestic abuse.
Mr Byrne said the 40-page plan makes addressing the issue "a top priority".
'Bettering our own culture'
The Women's Aid Federation Northern Ireland welcomed the plan.
Its chief executive Sarah Mason said: "This is an historic day for all women and girls in Northern Ireland, finally bringing Northern Ireland into line with the rest of the UK."
But she added that action was also needed from Stormont.
'He told me that he was going to kill me'
A domestic abuse survivor from County Down, Jenny Hunter, said that the night she separated from her husband in August 2017 was the first she was physically attacked by him.
However, she said he had previously thrown beer around her, smashed vases and kicked and punched holes in walls.
Ms Hunter said there had been tension that day and she had texted him earlier warning him not to cause any trouble.
"He had come home that night after being out for a few drinks," she added.
"He had gone to look into my phone and came into the bedroom and said: 'That's trust for you', because I had changed the password and he couldn't get into it.
"He smashed my phone into the bathroom and then came back in and pulled me out of my daughter's bed by my hair.
"I can remember still my daughter starting to scream - they [the children] were squealing.
"He dragged me up the hall and pushed me into our bedroom and forced me down onto our bed and straddled me then and sat across both my arms.
"He was sitting on my chest and put his two hands around my throat and told me that he was going to kill me, that I had drove him to this and asked me was I ready to die and it was my fault.
"He was so angry and I was so shocked that he was actually doing what he was doing, because he had never done things like that before.
"I did believe that he actually was intending to kill me and all I could think was that the children were going to be in the house while this happened and what was going to happen to them."
Jenny said her neighbours rang the police and that she and her former partner have been separated since that night.
The PSNI said that on 22 March 2018, Jenny's perpetrator was sentenced to 18 months' probation.
It said he then went on to abuse his next partner and was sentenced to 10 months' in prison on 11 March 2020 for offences against her.
An advisory group is being established to oversee the progress of the PSNI's plan over the next two years.
The murder last year of Sarah Everard in London by a Metropolitan Police officer brought the issue to the fore in the UK.
It also damaged trust and confidence in policing among women and girls.
Mr Byrne said part of the plan involved "bettering our own culture", acknowledging that officer behaviour has "at times fallen short of public expectation".
According to the PSNI, 26 officers are suspended amid allegations of sexual misconduct.
Under the new plan vetting processes will be reviewed.
All frontline officers will also receive specialist training in dealing with domestic abuse incidents, which in Northern Ireland occur at a rate of one every 16 minutes.
Other action includes improving the quality of investigation files for prosecutors and prioritising the arrest of people wanted for offences involving violence against women and girls.
There will also be a new media campaign to raise awareness of drink spiking.
Mr Byrne said: "To effectively tackle complex societal issues like this we need everyone to actively champion the change that is needed.
"Policing can't end violence against women and girls on its own.
"For this to really work, to really make a change for all women and girls, we need to work in partnership with all parts of society," he added.
If you have been affected by any issues in this story you can contact the BBC Action Line for advice.