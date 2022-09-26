Paedophile hosted Ukrainian family in County Armagh before checks complete
- Published
A convicted paedophile hosted a family of Ukrainian refugees for a number of weeks in County Armagh before he was deemed unsuitable to be a sponsor.
A criminal record check by the UK Home Office did not flag his conviction, the Sunday Independent reported.
It said the family, which included a baby, moved into a mobile home on the man's property before further checks had been completed.
The family was placed under the Homes for Ukraine programme.
The scheme enables those fleeing war in Ukraine to be sponsored by individuals, businesses or community organisations in the UK.
The sponsor and the individual need to identify each other outside the system, and then ask to be formally matched with each other.
Those sponsored can then live in the UK and access work, publics funds and services for three years.
A number of safeguarding checks are carried out on both parties. The Home Office carries out initial police and criminal record checks on the sponsor and all adults in the sponsor's household.
The Sunday Independent reported that checks carried out by the Home Office did not flag that the host in County Armagh had been convicted of sexually abusing a child.
Host 'not suitable to sponsor'
A second check, involving a home visit, was carried out by an external agency acting on behalf of the Northern Ireland Executive Office on 25 July.
The accommodation was a self-contained property that the sponsor owned but did not live in.
The Sunday Independent reported that the man made his past known during this visit.
A spokeswoman for the Executive told the newspaper: "At the time of the visit, no Ukrainians had arrived with the sponsor.
"During this visit, an issue was raised in relation to a previous sexual offence conviction".
The spokeswoman said at no point was the man an officially approved sponsor, and that Access NI safeguarding checks were initiated "immediately after the first visit".
"The details of the previous conviction were confirmed in the Access NI certificate when it was received on 15 August.
"On 17 August, the Homes for Ukraine Escalation Panel, which oversees the safeguarding checks, met and agreed the nature of the offence meant the individual was not suitable to sponsor Ukrainian refugees," she added.
The spokeswoman said the agencies working on the Homes for Ukraine scheme had not been made aware that the Ukrainian family had arrived in Northern Ireland.
The family and the host were notified of the panel's decision by email, and the family was moved to emergency accommodation.
Most Ukrainian refugees coming to Northern Ireland fly into Dublin, where citizens of Ukraine do not need a visa, and travel across the border to Northern Ireland, where a visa is needed.
The spokeswoman for the Executive Office said additional steps have been taken to protect those involved in the scheme, including an arrangement with the Immigration Service in the Republic of Ireland to intercept Ukrainians if "we find their sponsor is unsuitable before they travel here".
She said procedures for reporting concerns that arise during home visits have also been strengthened.
BBC NI has contacted the Executive Office and the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, which runs the scheme along with the Home Office, for comment.