Baby murder trial: Belfast jury discharged over legal issues
- Published
The trial of a mother accused of murdering her eight-week-old baby boy and attempting to murder her two-year-old daughter was halted on Tuesday and the jury discharged.
The hearing began last week at Belfast Crown Court and evidence had been heard in front of a jury of six men and women over three days.
The judge told jurors that legal issues impeded the continuation of the case.
A new trial has been scheduled for January 2023.
The defendant - a 30-year-old woman who cannot be name for legal reasons - was arrested after police were called to her Belfast home on the evening of 27 July 2021, following reports that a woman was suicidal and had threatened to harm her two young children.
Both children were rushed to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children and whilst the baby boy died from two stab wounds to his chest, his older sister was successfully treated for a single knife wound.
The defendant has accepted she stabbed her children but denies the two charges, and the jury had been asked to determine what her state of mind was when she attacked her children.
The trial did not sit for two days due to legal arguments and following further discussions regarding these issues, a decision was taken to halt the hearing and discharge the jury.
'A very serious case'
Judge Donna McColgan KC addressed the 12 jurors and after she thanked them for their service so far, she revealed they would no longer be needed.
Despite the legal issues being discussed for two full days, the judge said: "The problem is, ladies and gentlemen, that some of the legal issues that have arisen in this case - and as you know it's a very serious case with very serious issues at stake - these legal issues are such that they cannot be resolved within your time frame as jurors.
"Therefore it is with much regret that I'm going to have to discharge you from reaching verdicts in this case.
"The case is going to have to be stopped while these legal issues and technical matters are determined and assessed, and the case will reconvene in front of a different jury whenever all of those matters have been attended to."
She acknowledged that the jurors had been presented with "difficult and harrowing evidence" which included footage from police body-warn cameras of the immediate aftermath of the fatal incident.
She added the Northern Ireland Court Service could provide "additional support" for any jurors who have been "traumatised".
After discharging the jury, Judge McColgan scheduled a new trial to take place in January 2023, and the defendant was remanded back into custody.