NI Health: Cancer treatment waits show 'system is failing'
By Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI Health Correspondent
- Published
The number of people in Northern Ireland waiting more than a month to start cancer treatment is five times higher than a decade ago.
Macmillan Cancer research collated between April 2011 and March 2012 said on average 18 people each month waited more than a month for treatment.
By March 2022 that monthly figure had increased to 92 people - or by more than 400%.
Macmillan Cancer said the jump revealed a system that was "failing" patients.
Sarah Christie, Macmillan policy and public affairs manager, told BBC News NI that the figures revealed a "dark insight into a healthcare system that is failing time and again to meet the needs of people living with cancer".
According to targets set by the Department of Health, at least 98% of patients diagnosed with cancer should receive their first definitive treatment within 31 days of a decision to treat.
It also says 95% of patients should begin treatment within 62 days after an urgent GP referral.
Ms Christie said: "People have a right to be frustrated. They deserve access to care at the right time.
"We need a government in place so that change can happen and, crucially, that the three-year budget that had been planned before the executive collapsed can be signed off.
"It is impossible to deliver transformation on short-term budget."
'I started to plan my funeral'
Rosemary Liff, 53, was diagnosed with breast cancer in July 2021 and her surgery was delayed by a week.
She said it was a very difficult time and she actually started to plan her own funeral.
Speaking to BBC News NI, Rosemary said that compared to other people's situations, a week's delay could sound insignificant, but for her the wait was agonising.
"My mind went into overdrive and I started to plan my funeral. I thought I could feel the tumour growing.
"I was anxious - it was the longest week just waiting."
Rosemary's surgery was delayed during Covid when many surgeries were postponed.
One year on, and the outlook is much brighter.
Rosemary rang a bell leaving hospital last week marking the end of her cancer treatment.
"The care I received was incredible. The staff were amazing and looked after me every step of the way," she said.