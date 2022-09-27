Boys' Brigade in NI decides to split from UK and Irish body
By Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education Correspondent
- Published
The Boys' Brigade (BB) in Northern Ireland has decided to separate from the organisation in the rest of the UK and Ireland.
A resolution to establish a new BB Northern Ireland (BBNI) organisation was also passed at an AGM on Tuesday.
In a statement to BBC News NI, the BB in Northern Ireland said it had decided to become a "separate autonomous body by mutual agreement".
Negotiations will now begin on the terms of the separation.
That is expected to include things like funding, branding and logos as well as intellectual property rights.
Following those negotiations, a final vote on the move will then be taken in Northern Ireland in 2023.
The Northern Ireland separation is due to differences over finance, governance and some "cultural differences" on faith matters.
In a policy document circulated ahead of the AGM in Lisburn, County Antrim, the BB in Northern Ireland said that "the environment in Great Britain is culturally different to that in Northern Ireland, especially regarding the relationship with the church".
"The Boys' Brigade in Northern Ireland does not hold doctrinal positions but respects those held by every denomination with which we partner," the document said.
"If BB UK and Republic of Ireland (RoI) does not respect those positions, the very existence of the Boys' Brigade in Northern Ireland is at risk."
However, the document did not give details of which "doctrinal positions" were the subject of dispute.
BB leaders attending the AGM were asked to approve two resolutions on the BB in Northern Ireland becoming separate from the BB in the UK and Ireland.
They were asked to approve the formation of a new organisation called BBNI.
The aims of the organisation in Northern Ireland "would be better served and more effectively achieved by promoting those objects through a new company incorporated in Northern Ireland and registered as a charity in Northern Ireland", the AGM agenda said.
That resolution was passed on a clear show of hands.
In a second resolution, BB leaders were asked to approve the split from the organisation in the UK and the Republic of Ireland.
They voted to "take such steps necessary to establish a new relationship with BB UK and RoI, in which the Boys' Brigade in Northern Ireland will be a separate autonomous body".
That resolution was passed on a majority vote with 169 BB leaders voting for the move but 22 voting against - 88.5% to 11.5%.
In all, the AGM at which the decision was taken lasted almost four hours.
In a statement to BBC News NI after the AGM, the BB in Northern Ireland said it had "decided to establish a different relationship with BBUK and RoI".
"The AGM voted to enter negotiations with the stated aim of becoming a separate autonomous body by mutual agreement," they said.
"The Northern Ireland district seeks to retain a close affiliation with the wider organisation as both pursue their shared Christian mission.
"We will make no further comment on this decision until negotiations on a new relationship have concluded."
The Boys' Brigade is one of Northern Ireland's largest youth organisations.
It has more than 11,000 boys and approximately 2,500 leaders in about 260 churches across Northern Ireland.
Many BB companies in Northern Ireland are connected to Presbyterian churches, though a significant number are part of churches in other Protestant denominations.
The first Northern Irish company was formed in 1888 in Donegall Pass in Belfast, five years after the BB was founded in Glasgow.