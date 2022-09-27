Newtownabbey stabbing: Man and woman in hospital
A man and a woman have been taken to hospital following a stabbing at a house in Newtownabbey, County Antrim.
The incident in the Mill Road area was reported at about 01:10 BST on Tuesday.
The man suffered a puncture wound to his left leg, while the woman sustained a head injury. Police said windows had also been broken at the property.
A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.
Police have appealed for information.