UK and Ireland committed to Stormont return, says ministers
By Enda McClafferty
BBC News NI political editor
- Published
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris and Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Coveney have said they are committed to working to restore the Northern Ireland Executive.
The pair met at Hillsborough Castle on Wednesday to discuss the stalemate.
Mr Heaton-Harris repeated his warning that he would be legally bound to call a new assembly election if there was no progress by 28 October.
The DUP has blocked the executive over the Northern Ireland Protocol.
The UK government and the European Union continue to discuss the protocol, a part of the Brexit deal, which unionist politicians argue has undermined Northern Ireland's place in the UK by introducing new checks on goods crossing the Irish Sea.
This month, the UK told the EU it will continue to delay customs checks despite legal action from Brussels.
Speaking after his meeting with Mr Coveney, the secretary of state also defended the UK government's economic plan, which has faced criticism from opposition parties and some major financial institutions.
He insisted the government is delivering a "strong economy which will create wealth" and warned "economic policy takes more than a couple of days and a few headlines to come through".
On Wednesday, the Bank of England announced it would step in to calm markets after the government's tax-cutting plans caused the pound to fall.
'Failure of politics'
Mr Heaton-Harris described Mr Coveney as a "good friend and old acquaintance" and said they planned to work closely on their joint priority to see the executive restored.
In May's election, Sinn Féin emerged as the assembly's largest party, giving it the right to nominate for the position of first minister, however, this has not taken place.
"The decision is straightforward," Mr Heaton-Harris said.
Mr Coveney said it would be an "extraordinary failure of politics" for Stormont to approach the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement next year with the institutions collapsed, adding that Northern Ireland would be coming out of "a winter of discontent" with no first or deputy first ministers in place.
The politicians agreed that a negotiated solution can be reached over the Northern Ireland Protocol, which could pave the way for a return of executive ministers.
Mr Coveney explained "the messages coming out of London are quite different from what we heard a few months ago" and he pointed to positive meetings between the new Prime Minister Liz Truss and EU Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen.
When asked if the government was retreating from the protocol legislation, the Northern Ireland Secretary said that was not the case.
"The protocol bill is passing through its stages and goes to the Lords next, we want a negotiated settlement here and we want to find the appropriate solutions," he said.
Both politicians are due to meet again in London next week.