Muckamore inquiry: Vulnerable families 'have been failed'
By Catherine Morrison
BBC News NI
- Published
The inquiry into abuse of patients at Muckamore Abbey Hospital has been told that the "most vulnerable families in society have been failed".
The comment was made by the mother of a patient who spent two years at the hospital in County Antrim.
She said her son had unexplained bruises and injuries when he was there.
She repeatedly asked staff about the cause of the injuries and they told her that they were self inflicted or accidental, said the mother.
The woman was identified at the inquiry only as Helen.
Her son, Danny, has cerebral palsy, brain damage and epilepsy and the mental function of an 18-month-old child.
He was admitted to Muckamore Abbey Hospital in February 2017 and discharged in February 2019.
Soon after he left the hospital, Helen was informed by police that they had CCTV footage showing at least 17 incidents of alleged mistreatment involving Danny and members of staff.
The inquiry was shown multiple photographs of Danny's injuries.
"We felt the need to take photos of Danny and his injuries to show this was real and so we would be believed," she said.
The family were told the injuries were self inflicted, she added.
"He started getting bite marks and he would bite his hands if he was distressed, however, sometimes you could see the injuries were caused by someone else."
She said she asked staff about marks including those on the back of his arms, or above his ribs on his back.
But staff said they must have been done through play.
"On another occasion we were told they had to restrain him. It was very worrying."
'Forever hang over us'
Helen said she did not believe there were any investigations into the bruising.
"I don't believe he did injure himself in all the time I had him at home," she said. "Twenty-seven years, I never saw these injuries on my son, ever."
Danny was admitted to Muckamore after two years in another facility, named in court as Facility A.
His family was unhappy with his care there, and said both his physical health and behaviour deteriorated while he was in there.
They did not want him to go to Muckamore but, the inquiry heard, they could not cope with him at home, and the trust said it would take eight weeks to organise a care package.
His mother said they felt like they had no choice but to allow him to be admitted to Muckamore.
"I said we can't last eight hours," his mum said.
Danny now lives in a bungalow and is in the care of the South Eastern Health Trust.
His mother said: "The threat of his incarceration in a hospital facility will forever hang over us. We can't help but view everyone with suspicion.
"I feel like our most vulnerable families have been failed."
'We've been let down'
On Wednesday afternoon, Danny's father Bob gave evidence to the inquiry.
He said bringing Danny to Muckamore was "the hardest thing we ever had to do".
"There were many incidents during his time, we always reported the incidents to the nurse in charge", he said.
One of them involved a bruise on Danny's arm, which his father said was clearly caused by a grip and told the inquiry that "you could actually see the finger marks".
"Helen and I feel failed," he said.
"I feel we have been let down, and our son has been let down, by caring professionals."
The inquiry continues.