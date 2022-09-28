Dr Heather Steen's attempt to be struck off medical register denied
By Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI Health Correspondent
- Published
A doctor accused of a cover-up over the death of a nine-year-old girl has had her application for voluntary removal from the medical register turned down.
The General Medical Council (GMC) found that Dr Heather Steen acted dishonestly in trying to conceal the circumstances of Claire Roberts' death.
Claire died at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children in 1996.
At the time, her parents were told a viral infection had spread from her stomach to her brain.
In 2018, a public inquiry concluded Claire had died from an overdose of fluids and medication caused by negligent care.
Dr Steen denied allegations from the GMC that she acted dishonestly and engaged in a cover-up.
This is the second time her application has been refused.
The GMC brought the case to the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) and Wednesday's result means it is likely a public hearing will go ahead.
A spokesperson for the MPTS said the doctor's application had been turned down and the case would resume on Thursday.
The MPTS independently decides a doctor's fitness to practise.
Alan Roberts, Claire's father, welcomed the decision to refuse Dr Steen's voluntary removal from the medical register.
In a statement, Mr Roberts said: "In Claire's case it is clearly not in the public interest to allow voluntary erasure before the conclusion of fitness to practise proceedings."
He added that public confidence in the medical profession would be undermined if Dr Steen had been successful.
The tribunal has ruled that the case should not be halted.