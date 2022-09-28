East Belfast: Three 'commercial suppliers' of cocaine are sentenced
- Published
Three men convicted of dealing drugs in east Belfast have been given prison sentences.
Brothers Mark, 42, and Glenn Rainey, 36, were each given six-year sentences and 34-year-old William Hunter was given a 40-month sentence.
The judge at Antrim Crown Court said it was clear the defendants were "commercial suppliers" of cocaine and cannabis.
He added they were part of "serious, organised crime".
Earlier this year, east Belfast men Mark Rainey, from St Patrick's Walk, Glenn Rainey, from McArthur Court and Hunter, from Upper Canning Street, all admitted supplying class A and B drugs, cocaine and cannabis, between 1 June and 15 October 2020.
Hunter admitted supplying class C prescription drug diazepam between the same dates and having cannabis on 23 August last year.
Glenn Rainey also admitted possessing cocaine, diazepam and pregabalin on 23 August 2021.
Previous court hearings were told that the men were arrested last August as part of a wider investigation into suspected crime connected to the east Belfast UVF.
During searches of Glenn Rainey's car and home, said the judge, police uncovered a total of 29 grams of cocaine in addition to scales, deal bags and £2,000 in cash.
His younger brother, Mark, was arrested driving a Skoda car in which police uncovered a small amount of cannabis and an extendable baton.
When Hunter's home was raided, officers seized scales, deal bags, cash and a cannabis grinder.
Detectives also seized phones belonging to the three men and it was when they were examined that police were able to adduce evidence the three men were heavily involved in the sale and supply of drugs, with messages about multiple deals anywhere between £100-£500.
'Leading players in supply of drugs'
The judge revealed that one exchange of messages related to a deal involving £4,350.
The judge said Glenn Rainey "was a significant player" in the illicit drugs trade and could rightly be described as having played a "leading role".
He described Hunter, who has a multitude of previous convictions, as a "career criminal" whose latest offences "are merely the most recent in a long line of offending that shows no sign of ending".
"They know each other, there are connections between them… other individuals are involved in this network and it's obvious from the messages that they are not acting alone," said the judge.
He added that "the evidence demonstrates that each was well established" when they were arrested and that their offending only stopped when police searched their houses and seized their phones.
Commenting that each of the three "was a leading player in the supply of class A drugs," the judge issued a warning to others that "those who willingly deal in this illicit trade must expect severe sentences".
Each man will serve half of his sentence in jail and half on licence.