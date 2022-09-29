Thomas McKenna: Former Crossmaglen GAA official pleads guilty to sexual offences
By Cormac Campbell
BBC News NI South East Reporter
- Published
A former treasurer of Crossmaglen Rangers GAA club has pleaded guilty to 139 serious sexual offences against 20 male victims.
Thomas McKenna, 62, with a given address at Maghaberry Prison, previously pleaded guilty to 23 charges.
The defendant had been due to face three separate trials, but was rearraigned at Belfast Crown Court.
It took almost 30 minutes for the charges to be put to him.
The judge told him he abused "vulnerable young men" and added he would be "punished severely."
The GAA apologised to his victims.
"By your pleas of guilty you have admitted a catalogue of terrible offences against vulnerable young men," Judge Patricia Smyth told McKenna.
Referencing a number of the victims who were watching remotely, the judge added: "I praise your courage in coming forward to disclose these terrible crimes.
"Today you have all been vindicated. By coming forward and being determined to see this brought to a conclusion, each of you has done a very great public service."
She added that she hoped the victims' vindication "will bring some peace of mind to those of you who continue to suffer grievously".
McKenna, who has been on remand since his initial arrest, was taken back into custody.
A number of charges were left on the court books.
Sentencing is due to be reviewed in early November.
'Admiration of victims' courage'
The president of the GAA, Larry McCarthy, said he wanted to acknowledge and express his "admiration" for the victims and the courage they had shown by coming forward.
"On my own behalf and on behalf of the GAA I wish to apologise to his many victims in Crossmaglen Rangers, and to their families, for the hurt that has been caused by this abuse and to assure them that the GAA will continue to support them on an on-going basis," he said.
Mr McCarthy said that current safeguarding policies were "comprehensive in content and robust in application" but urged clubs to remain vigilant when safeguarding children.