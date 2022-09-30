NI Protocol: Cleverly to speak to Šefčovič amid fresh hopes for talks
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will speak to his EU counterpart Maroš Šefčovič on Friday as hopes rise for the resumption of talks about the Northern Ireland Protocol.
The government has been attempting to change the deal it originally agreed with the EU nearly three years ago.
But talks have been at a standstill since February.
The Democratic Unionist Party ( DUP) withdrew from Stormont's institutions in protest at the arrangements.
What is the protocol?
The protocol effectively keeps Northern Ireland in the EU's single market for goods - avoiding a hard border on the island of Ireland.
But it means new checks on goods arriving from Great Britain, causing deep concern among unionists.
In June, while Liz Truss held the position of foreign secretary, she introduced legislation in Parliament that sought to give UK ministers powers to unilaterally scrap large parts of the deal.
It was welcomed by the DUP which has called for the bill to be "fully enacted" before the party considers a return to power sharing, but was condemned by political opponents and the EU as a breach of international law.
Since becoming prime minister this month, Ms Truss has reiterated that she wants to reach a negotiated outcome with the EU that would avoid use of the protocol bill's powers.
However, the legislation is still expected to begin its scrutiny in the House of Lords in the coming weeks.
A video call is expected to take place at about lunchtime on Friday between Mr Cleverly and the European Commission's Maroš Šefčovič.
It comes after increasingly warm mood music about the possible resumption of talks.
However, big divisions remain at both a political and technical level.
The change of personnel and political leadership in Number 10 after the Conservative leadership election was welcomed by the Irish government and EU as an opportunity to reset relations.
But on Wednesday, Michel Barnier, the former diplomat who negotiated the original withdrawal deal, told the Dail (Irish Parliament) the EU "must not back down" over the protocol.