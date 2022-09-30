Cost of living: Meter readings urged as energy bills to rise again
- Published
Households are being urged to submit electricity meter readings ahead of price rises coming into effect in Northern Ireland this weekend.
The NI Consumer Council says it is important people provide accurate readings as estimates can be higher than expected.
Several electricity providers announced large price increases to come into effect from 1 October.
Gas prices are also increasing from this weekend.
The Consumer Council's Peter McClenaghan said that electricity bills are going to be about £750 more than people are used to paying over the last three years, while annual gas bills are likely to be £1,000 higher than the three-year average.
"So overall the average family is looking at an average bill now about £1,800 more than they would normally be paying," he told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme.
"It's really quite a worrying time."
However, he said there were steps that consumers can take to bring bills down.
"Make sure that you're up to date with your meter readings and they're accurate, because a lot of people are being given forecast readings that are even higher than what they're expecting," he said.
'Really huge bills'
Mr McClengahan said that people should also look around for the best tariffs.
"The Consumer Council has a switching website - on that website you'll be able to compare the electricity and gas tariffs," he said.
"It's really important to do that, because I have figures here that show the difference between the highest and lowest bills that you could be potentially paying is well over £1,000.
"So you could still be saving yourself over £1,000 by switching between providers at the minute.
"What we know is that there are about 10% of people out there who are on the worst possible deal and are facing really huge bills, so it's really important that people do switch if they can."
Which bills are increasing?
Electricty
- Click Energy, 1 October, 28.2%
- SSE Airtricity, 1 October, 35.4%
- Electric Ireland, 1 October, 29%
- Budget Energy, 7 October, 32%
Gas
- SSE Airtricity, 1 October, 28.3%
- Firmus Energy Gas (Ten towns and Greater Belfast), 3 October, 56.3%
In the turmoil of the last week it's been easy to overlook the vast public spending commitment the government is making to shield households from the worst of the rises in wholesale energy costs.
The commitment to cap unit prices of gas and electricity for two years is likely to cost more than the furlough scheme.
However, it won't fully offset those rising wholesale prices and people will still be paying more to heat their homes this winter.
In the longer term there will be a need to develop new sources of energy and improve energy efficiency.
That is where Stormont's energy strategy should come in, but with the executive not functioning it's hard to gauge how much progress is being made in turning those plans into actions.
On Thursday, Prime Minister Liz Truss said households in Northern Ireland will get a £400 energy support discount in November.
That will be provided via electricity suppliers, though the government has still not provided full details.
NI domestic gas and electricity unit costs will also be capped from 1 November. The cap will be backdated to cover October, reflecting the fact that the GB cap starts in October.
However the details of how that backdating will work are yet to be announced.